BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is requesting assistance in its search for a missing 13-year-old.

Photo of Cheyenne Branham courtesy of the Bloomington Police Department.

According to a Bloomington PD Facebook post, Cheyenne Branham walked away from Tri-North Middle School at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie and baggy gray sweatpants. Police have also been told Branham typically keeps the hood on her sweatshirt up.

Those that have information about Branham’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (812) 339-4477.