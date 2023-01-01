BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year.

BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” consistent with a knife wound in his abdomen. The man, BPD said, was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. His current condition, however, is unknown.

BPD said investigators were able to briefly talk to the victim before he was taken into surgery. The man allegedly told officers he had been inside a nearby bar where he interacted with a man he didn’t know before the night started.

The victim told BPD that once he left the bar, he was in a nearby alleyway when the same man approached him. The victim said the man then stabbed him with a knife.

The suspect, BPD said, fled the area on foot in an unknown direction. The victim walked back towards College Avenue, where he asked another person to call 911.

The suspect, police said, has not been located or identified. The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, and anyone with information about the event is being asked to call BPD Det. Jon Muscato at (812) 339-4477.