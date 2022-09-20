BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Authorities in Bloomington are warning the public of an armed man who entered a storm drain near 1st Street and Walnut.

The Bloomington Police Department is asking the community to avoid the area between 1st Street to 3rd Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street.

BPD said officers are currently searching the underground sewer system for the man. The university said campus police are near Dunn Meadow at Indiana Avenue near the drain exit.

IU urged occupants of Franklin Hall to shelter in place.

Police noted that no shots have been fired.