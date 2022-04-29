BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Shoppers and workers at a Bloomington Walmart had to be evacuated Thursday due to a reported bomb threat.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a bomb threat was called in around 4:30 p.m. to the Walmart at 3585 W. State Road 45.

The general manager told investigators that a caller with a male voice told an employee that he was on his way to the store and had a bomb with him.

Police evacuated the store and deployed the Indiana University Police Department’s K-9 unit to search for explosives.

The Walmart was cleared after no devices were found.

The sheriff’s investigation unit has taken over the case.