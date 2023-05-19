INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a 23-year-old Bloomington woman to three years of federal supervised probation for her part in a scheme to illegally purchase and resell guns.

Alexandria Flick admitted she’d lied to investigators in connection with the purchase of more than a dozen firearms. She’s the third individual sentenced in the scheme.

The case involved straw purchases, which is a term used to describe a situation in which a person buys a gun intended for someone who is either prohibited from possessing a gun or does not want their name associated with the transaction.

Flick and another individual, Ariel Campbell, bought guns for Antoine Sutton, who was barred from owning or possessing firearms because of previous felony convictions for dealing in cocaine, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Between October 2020 and February 2021, federal investigators said Flick and Campbell bought 17 guns on Sutton’s behalf from a federally licensed gun store in Bloomington.

Video surveillance showed the trio entering the store on various occasions as they looked through the inventory of firearms and accessories. Sutton would pick which guns he wanted, and then Flick or Campbell would make the purchases.

During the purchases, Flick and Campbell would sign federal firearms purchase documents stating they were the actual buyer of the guns when they fully intended to get them for Sutton, who would then resell them on Snapchat.

Sometimes, the trio communicated via text messages, with Sutton texting images of his desired firearms.

Recovered text messages between Campbell and Sutton included exchanges in which she asked what kind of gun and ammunition she should buy. In one message, Campbell wrote to Sutton that she would “grab guns for you whenever, I really don’t care,” according to court documents.

In February 2021, Flick drove Sutton to a meeting place where he sold a rifle equipped with a high-capacity magazine and loaded with 26, to a buyer for $700.

Federal prosecutors said police have recovered multiple firearms involved in the purchases during criminal investigations in Indiana and Chicago.

A judge sentenced Campbell to 10 months in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with the purchases. Sutton is serving a 74-month sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.