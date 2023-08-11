BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington woman has been sentenced to nearly 5.5 years in federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

Oluwatobi Seton, 28, conspired with partners in Nigeria to illegally obtain unemployment and other benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic from state and federal governments.

Seton would steal personal identities, open bank accounts and get access to debit cards. From there, she would submit false employment applications to unemployment agencies throughout the United States in the victims names and deposit the money into the fake bank accounts.

In summation, Seton opened more than 1,400 bank cards, had 10 driver’s licenses with different names in her possession, and caused at least $5,475,459.00 in losses to state unemployment offices and other state and federal agencies.

Investigators have seized $550,000 in cash and bank accounts linked to the scheme during the investigation. Seton would keep a portion of the proceeds for herself and sent the remainder to her partners in Nigeria.

“The international criminal enterprise conspired to steal millions of dollars meant to help our citizens as we fought through the unprecedented pandemic,” said United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “Fraudsters like this defendant who sought to exploit the urgent need to provide pandemic relief must be held accountable.”

The judge ordered Seton to be supervised for one year following her release from federal prison. She is also required to pay $4,309,027.00 in restitution.