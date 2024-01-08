INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to one charge of threatening to kill a US probation officer.

The US Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Tammy Morgan, 56, has been sentenced to federal custody after pleading guilty to Transmitting a Threatening Interstate Communication.

Court documents show that, on multiple occasions between Oct. 2018 and Aug. 2022, Morgan sent repeated voicemails, texts and physical notes threatening a federal probation officer who was supervising the release of Morgan’s husband after he left prison.

On one such occasion, documents show that Morgan called the probation officer on March 16, 2021, and left a voicemail stating:

“I have a driving while suspended on my record, and I’m going to have a murder charge on my record…”

Three days later, authorities said Morgan left another voicemail stating she was “going to hurt somebody” and said “I’m going to blow your f*****g head off.”

Court documents filed in a case where Morgan was barred from entering the US Courthouse in Indianapolis describe further incidents where she is quoted as saying “you look scared and you should be” to a court employee and “somebody’s going to get hurt” to another.

According to more court documents, Morgan tried four separate times to enter the US Courthouse while armed with a pocketknife. She also is said to have stalked other court employees to their cars asking about the probation officer she was threatening.

“I lost my everything because of [the probation officer],” one note left at the courthouse read. “She lied and stole my children and our money, I want justice.”

The FBI investigated the case against Morgan, which eventually led to her being “sentenced to time served in federal custody.” At the time of her sentencing, she had already spent around 14 months in prison.

“Federal probation officers play a critical role in protecting the public by helping offenders successfully reenter society and ensuring they comply with the law following their return from prison—an inherently difficult and sometimes dangerous job,” said US District Attorney Zach Myers. “No public servant should have to suffer death threats just for doing their job.”

The specific length of the sentence, which was imposed by US District Court Judge James P. Hanlon, was not provided in the US Attorney’s Office’s news release. Judge Hanlon also ordered that Morgan be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years.