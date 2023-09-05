LAKE JAMES, Ind. (WANE) A Fremont man was arrested for operating a motorboat while intoxicated after he hit a paddle board operated by a teen on Lake James Saturday evening according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.

Kevin Crist

The incident took place at around 8:25 p.m.

Conservation officers were called to the area of Lane 585. They determined that Kevin Crist, 46, was driving his boat when he collided with a 13-year-old on a paddle board near a dock. The collision caused the teen to fall into the water. The teen suffered minor injuries.

Crist displayed signs of impairment and was arrested. In addition to the OWI charge, Crist also faces a misdemeanor charge of dangerous operation of a motorboat.