INDIANAPOLIS — While we didn’t get three nights like Chicago, it was announced Monday that Bob Dylan himself will be making a stop this October in Indianapolis as part of his Fall 2023 “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Dylan began the tour in 2021 to promote his album of the same name. While the 10-time Grammy Award winner just wrapped a European leg of his tour, new dates throughout the Midwest and more were revealed Monday.

In an Instagram post on his official account, which featured a promotional poster showing a couple dancing in the shadows and a skeleton in a tophat holding a syringe, Dylan led fans to a link in his bio for a list of tour dates.

“Bob Dylan and His Band present the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour this fall in North America,” the post was captioned. “More dates will be posted soon. Don’t you dare miss it!”

On the website, amongst a list of tour dates in Chicago, Cincinnati, Milwaukee and St. Louis, is the Circle City. Dylan is set to perform on Oct. 16, 2023, at the Murat Theater in downtown Indy.

A full list of tour dates shown on the website is below:

Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Mo.

Oct. 2 in Kansas City, Mo.

Oct. 4 in St. Louis, Mo.

Oct. 6 in Chicago

Oct. 7 in Chicago

Oct. 8 in Chicago

Oct. 11 in Milwaukee

Oct. 12 in Milwaukee

Oct. 14 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Oct. 16 in Indianapolis

Oct. 20 in Cincinnati

Oct. 21 in Akron, Ohio

Oct. 23 in Erie, Pa.

Oct. 24 in Rochester, N.Y.

Oct. 26 in Toronto, Ontario

Oct. 27 in Toronto, Ontario

Oct. 29 in Montreal, Quebec

Oct. 30 in Schenectady, N.Y.

In his Instagram post, Dylan said that tickets for this leg of the tour will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 25. For tickets to the show in Indianapolis, click here. For a full list of dates and ticket links, click here.

This is not the first time that the legendary Dylan has performed in Indiana.

In July 2013, the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient performed at the Americanarama Festival in Indianapolis alongside Wilco and My Morning Jacket.

Dylan has also performed in Bloomington, including once in 2017 at Indiana University’s Auditorium.