BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Conservation officers on Tuesday recovered the bodies of two Indiana University students who went missing at Monroe Lake on Saturday, Indiana Department of Natural Resourced announced.

DNR said 19-year-old Siddhant Shah and 18-year-old Aryan Vaidya were found shortly before 11:30 a.m. in about 18 feet of water in an area east of the Paynetown Marina.

Shah and Vaidya were boating with a group of friends Saturday afternoon when the group decided to anchor the pontoon boat to swim. When both men did not resurface, friends attempted to help but were unable to locate them. Officials launched a search that day.

Both students attended IU’s Kelley School of Business, the university said. Support resources and counseling services are available to students through the IU Division of Student Affairs.