MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. – Crews recovered the bodies of two juveniles who disappeared while swimming in the White River over the weekend.

Conservation officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the White River near the 1800 block of Williams Road after the two were reported missing in the water.

Witnesses said the pair had been swimming when the current carried them downstream. They went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Photo via Indiana Department of Natural Resources

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the search effort included airboats, sonar, divers and dragging equipment.

Search teams found the juveniles’ bodies in the White River in Martin County just west of the Lawrence County line.

Other responding agencies included the Martin County Sheriff’s Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Indian Creek Fire Department, Martin County Ambulance, Martin County Coroner’s Office and Vincennes Township Fire Department.

DNR said area residents also played a “vital role” in transporting equipment and officers to the remote location with all-terrain vehicles.

The case remains under investigation.