OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after two bodies were found at the campground of McCormick’s Creek State Park in Owen County.

Responders searched the area to confirm everyone was able to reach safety after a severe storm went through the campsite Friday night into early Saturday morning. The responding crew was then notified that two people were unaccounted for.

Additional searches were conducted, and the bodies of the victims were discovered. The victims have been identified as Brett Kincaid, 53 and Wendy Kincaid, 47, of Rossville, Ind.

This incident is under investigation and more information will be added as it becomes available.