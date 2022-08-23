WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A body was found inside a retention pond in West Lafayette on Tuesday morning, according to the West Lafayette Police Department.

Police said the body was found around 10 a.m. in a pond located just north of William H. Harrison bridge, where old U.S. 231 crosses the Wabash. Officers found the male body in the water but have not released any further information about the deceased.

The investigation into the death is still active, according to authorities, but police stated there is no information to indicate there is any danger to the public related to the incident.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and release the identity of the deceased once family has been notified.