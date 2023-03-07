ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. — A northeastern Indiana man was pulled from flood waters in Adams County Monday.

First responders were sent to an area of County Road 300 West just north of 850 South just before 5:45 a.m. They found an empty Chevy van left in flood water from the Wabash River. The van had driven around a gate barring access to a road that had closed due to high water.

A few hours later, the body of 55-year-old Anthony Goss, of Bryant was recovered from the water. He was located a short distance from the van.

The incident is still under investigation.