RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – An investigation is underway after an Indianapolis man’s body was recovered from a private pond in Ripley County over the weekend.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers responded to the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in Holton around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Investigators learned a kayaker fell into the water and failed to resurface.

Braulio Bustamante, 45, of Indianapolis, had been pulled from the water and taken to shore before officers arrived. Efforts to save his life were unsuccessful and Bustamante was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Other responding agencies included the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department and Ripley County EMS.