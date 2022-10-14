LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The body of a Logansport man was found in the Wabash River on Thursday, the Logansport Police Department said.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport.

LPD said officers arrived to find a man’s body in the river east of that location.

Police noted that there were no obvious signs of injury. His cause of death is still yet to be determined. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

LPD and the Indiana Department of Natural Resource continue to investigate the death.