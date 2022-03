KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police announced the body of a 17-year-old girl was found, more than a month after she was declared missing.

Police were sent to investigate a body found in the brush near a bike trail in the 3000 block of North Washington Street on March 14.

It was determined the deceased was 17-year-old Mea L. Rayls.

She had been reported as a runaway to the Kokomo Police Department on Feb. 8.

The cause of death is unknown. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.