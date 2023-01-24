LEBANON, Ind. — Lebanon businesses are picking up the pieces after a Boone County man crashed a car crashed into four storefronts and a police car over the weekend.

Lebanon Police were called around 8:24 a.m. Saturday to Carmack’s Pub in Lebanon in response to a vehicle crashing into the downtown business.

The bar’s entrance was heavily damaged, with pictures showing smashed windows and broken glass. No injuries were reported, despite the crashes causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Lebanon PD later learned that the same driver also struck another bar in the area, two autobody repair shops and a police vehicle.

Authorities said the driver, identified as Jeffrey Clouser of Boone County, also ran his van into a parked vehicle before backing into a squad car.

Investigators believe at this time that the damaged businesses were targeted and that the crashes were intentional.

Clouser, according to police, said he thought the world was coming to an end and said he was angry at each of the victims.

The suspect was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he underwent a mental health evaluation and OWI tests. The results are still pending.