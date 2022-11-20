EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday.

SR 32 and 700 W

Authorities were first called around 4 p.m. to the area of State Road 32 and 700 West near Lebanon for a vehicle collision.

The sheriff’s office said there were possibly injuries caused by the crash, but has not provided further information.

BCSO asked that local drivers avoid the area until around 5:15 p.m.

100 N and 500 E

BCSO was then called shortly after, around 4:30 p.m., to the intersection of 100 N and 500 E in Lebanon for a separate crash.

Again, authorities said the collision may have caused injuries but provided no further clarification.

The sheriff’s office asked that drivers avoid the area for an hour, which would be around 5:45 p.m.