forensic ‘s hand in black glove writing on evidence bag and seal by red tape in crime scene investigation

DELPHI, Ind. — Among the over 110 documents unsealed Wednesday in the Delphi murders was a search warrant for suspect Richard Allen’s home and a list of what Indiana State Police seized.

Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in February 2017 deaths near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, was arrested on double murder charges over 5 years later on Oct. 26, 2022.

We now know that nearly 2 weeks prior to his arrest, Allen’s home on Whiteman Drive in Delphi was searched by state troopers as part of a warrant out of Carroll County.

The search, which court documents show began just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2022, yielded numerous weapons including a gun and several knives (which have been bolded below). Clothing, electronics and shoes were also seized by ISP.

In total, over 75 items were taken by police during two separate searches of Allen’s home on Oct. 13. The first search, which began at 7:09 p.m., yielded the following:

A black Sig Sauer P226 .40 caliber handgun

A .40 caliber S&W cartridge found in a wooden keepsake box

A .40 caliber S&W cartridge found in the Sig Sauer

A magazine filled with nine .40 caliber cartridges

A magazine filled with eight .40 caliber cartridges

A paper-wrapped wooden weave box containing: 2 “Audiovox” devices, 2 silver Motorola flip phones, 4 car chargers, and 3 wall outlet chargers



A property receipt filed by police indicated that both the Sig Sauer pistol and the cartridge found in the wooden box were sent to a lab for examination.

Later into the night of Oct. 13, around 9:45 p.m., police returned to the 1900 block of Whiteman Drive for a second search. This time, they seized:

7 various sheathed knives

8 various folding knives

4 various multi-tools

A miniature katana with a red tassel

3 pairs of boots

12 various quarter-zip or full-zip sweatshirts

3 coats

4 various stocking caps and hats

10 pairs of gloves

Various fabric straps

2 HP Laptops

Multiple headbands

Cardboard phone box

Empty ammo box

3 flash drives, 1 labeled “Rick”

2 hard drives

An iPod

12 cell phones

2 pagers

Several miscellaneous chargers and phone accessories

A GPS system

A motorcycle cover

An Aquafina water bottle

The search warrants continued the following day on Oct. 14, 2022, when ISP troopers searched a Ford Focus at ISP District 14’s post in West Lafayette. The search, which docs show occurred around 2 p.m., yielded three items:

A cutting of carpeted area under a spare tire in the Ford Focus

Swabbing from the driver’s lap belt and the driver’s shoulder belt in the Ford Focus

Swabbing from the passenger side carpeted floorboards

On May 19, 2023, attorneys representing Allen filed a motion to suppress the evidence seized by ISP from their client’s home. They argued, in part, that the search was unconstitutional.

“The Defense alleges that the search warrant was unreasonable under the Indiana and Federal Constitution in that it lacked probable cause,” they wrote.

The attorneys also argued that nothing relevant to the case was taken from Allen’s home.

“The affidavit failed to connect generic items to actual items that were possibly used in the crime,” the attorneys concluded.

For more information on the case against Allen and to read the 118 documents released Wednesday, click here.