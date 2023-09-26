BEDFORD, Ind. — Police in Bedford have confirmed that a substitute teacher at a local middle school is under investigation for sending lewd photos to a female student on Snapchat.

FOX59/CBS4 received a tip from a viewer Tuesday morning that a Bedford middle school substitute was under investigation for sending nude photos to a girl he had taught.

Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore confirmed that BPD is aware of the allegations and that officers are currently investigating. However, Chief Moore said that as of 1:20 p.m. no arrests have been made and that the department has nothing further to share.

When asked for comment on the allegations and police investigation, a spokesperson representing the public school district that serves Bedford said:

“We unfortunately cannot comment on pending personnel matters.”

– North Lawrence Community Schools

FOX59 anchor Angela Ganote was sent the photos that were reportedly sent to the female student. Ganote said that she could not confirm who the man in the photos was, but that he appeared to be naked and on a bed.

Two parents who spoke with FOX59/CBS4 said that the lewd pictures were shared publicly last week and that they are shocked no arrest has been made.

FOX59/CBS4 is working to confirm more information regarding the allegations and police investigation. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.