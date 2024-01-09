BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a local homeless shelter.

Officers with the Bloomington Police Department were called around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to a wooded area near Wheeler Mission for a potential shooting.

Upon arrival, BPD said officers found an adult male in the 200 block of S. Westplex Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified by BPD as a 52-year-old man, was found inside a tent and was pronounced dead at the scene.

BPD officers spoke with several witnesses in the area who reported hearing multiple gunshots nearby before calling 911.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, BPD said that no arrests have been made. However, it is believed that the victim and the shooter knew one another, Capt. Ryan Pedigo said.

“Investigators will continue to follow-up on leads throughout the evening in an effort to identify and locate a suspect,” a news release read. “No further information is available for release.”

This is the second time since December that a man was killed in this area near a tent.

On Dec. 7, a homeless man living in Bloomington was killed in a machete attack by a “self-proclaimed neighborhood enforcer” avenging recent tent thefts. 42-year-old Craig A. Pearson was arrested and charged with felony murder in the death of 31-year-old Shaquille Phillips.