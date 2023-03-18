INDIANAPOLIS — A colorful and interactive world is waiting for you and your family to explore.

This weekend only, the Brickworld LEGO Exposition is making a stop in downtown indianapolis. Here, you will find more than 65,000 square feet of LEGO creations made by LEGO enthusiasts across the country.

You can join in on the fun on Saturday, March 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $14 online or $16 at the door.