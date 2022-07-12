INDIANAPOLIS – A southwest side bridge will open ahead of schedule while another project will require some closures this week.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Madison Avenue bridge over I-465 and Lick Creek will reopen ahead of schedule this week. The bridge closed in February and will allow for additional lanes of I-465 to cross underneath.

Crews will begin work on the north junction of Thompson and Mann roads near the bridge being replaced over I-465. As a result, the entire intersection will close for a long weekend starting after 9 p.m. Thursday. The work will also result in the eastbound I-465 ramp being closed during the same timeframe.

The construction includes planned intersection improvements.

Image via INDOT

The detour for the Mann Road bridge replacement over I-465 includes Thompson Road, Kentucky Avenue and Mann Road. Alternate access to I-465 eastbound is from the State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue on-ramp. Residential access to Thompson Road east of Mann Road is from the south.

The work should be completed before the Monday morning commute, according to INDOT.

Also ahead: the Carson Avenue overpass near I-65 is expected to close for a replacement project later this month. The detour for that project will follow Keystone Avenue and Thompson Road.