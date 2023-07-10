INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis artist is using a creative solution to help slow down busy school traffic at Anna Brochhausen Elementary School.

This comes just a few weeks before the start of the school year for Indianapolis Public Schools.

“We want to beautify the place and we want you to feel like this is home,” said Deonna Craig.

Craig, a local artist, said she has a vision to make an impact on people through her art.

“Art is a universal language,” Craig said. “So we can reach people by just putting bright colors down and I wanted to be part of that movement.”

Now Craig, along with the Community Heights Neighborhood Association, is bringing this vision to life outside Anna Brochhausen Elementary School. Leslie Schulte, president of the association, said the mural should help catch the attention of dangerous drivers.

“Our main goal is to get drivers to pay attention and to get drivers to slow down,” Schulte said. “We definitely catch people’s attention with how big and bright these murals are.”

In the past, the association said some students, parents, and teachers at Anna Brochhausen Elementary School have voiced concerns about how busy, and sometimes unsafe, E. 16th Street can be.

This, Craig said, is especially true during school hours. She said that is how the idea to put a traffic-calming art mural along the busy street came about.

“We really want them to just notice that something is different and pause,” Craig said. “When we say calming, we want them to slow down, take in the art, in doing that they are probably allowing for pedestrians to get out of the way.”

A smaller version of the mural was created on the same street last year, but now the it is growing into something that Craig said is even bigger, better and brighter.

“I want to impact others, and impact through art is one of my foundations and why I got started,” she said. “Things like this help me know that I am doing what I am supposed to do.”

The mural will be expanding in the coming weeks. Craig said that one goal going forward is that the traffic-calming art will inspire other neighborhoods to do the same.

“I want this to be like the game of tag,” she explained. “I want people to see this and think of their own neighborhoods and maybe implement something like that all over the city.”

Students will make their way back to the classroom on Monday, July 31, and can expect something more colorful outside their building to begin the school year.