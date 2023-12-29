INDIANAPOLIS — As you’re securing plans for New Year’s Eve, police and bar managers are gearing up for a long night.

For those over 21 years old planning to count down to 2024 in Broad Ripple, there are plenty of bars to choose from. There are also just as many transportation options so you can stay safe when the night is over.

“It’s our biggest party of the year,” Cholita general manager Jessie Beasley said.

Bar-heavy areas like Broad Ripple are expected to be busy with crowds welcoming 2024, especially the spots offering special events for a night of deals and excitement.

“For 30 years, it’s been basically wall to wall, we usually have a pretty nice size line,” Rock Lobster owner Robert Sabatini said.

“This is our first year doing it so we’re kind of excited,” The Quarter general manager Bryan Reeves said.

A ticket to The Quarter’s masquerade countdown party will get you all you can eat – and drink – all night, and you’ll know you’re in good hands.

“The bartenders that I have here are responsible about not over-serving anyone,” Reeves added. “I also have two security guards that are top-notch.”

The same goes for Cholita, where you’ll find two floors of music Sunday night and even a nacho cheese fountain.

“We will have some security on hand but we generally don’t have any issues on New Year’s at all,” Beasley said.

All the bars say safety will be a top priority. Sabatini says he’s anticipating up to a thousand people over the course of the night. To join his party, customers will need to be cleared by metal detector wands – to make sure no guns are brought inside.

“It’s a safety procedure and I think people appreciate it now more than they ever have due to some of the issues that have come up over the last few years,” Sabatini said.

Ringing in the new year will be a relief for many after losing business during a years-long construction project.

“We’re real anxious to get 2023 out of the way,” Sabatini added. “It was more brutal than Covid with the street shutdowns.

The bars – and police – are encouraging people to plan their nights ahead. IndyGo is offering fare-free service starting at 8 p.m. Some organizations, like Sober Ride Indiana, are offering vouchers for rideshare services so you won’t have to worry about how you’ll get home.