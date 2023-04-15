INDIANAPOLIS — The Spring Art Walk will be featured on Saturday in Broad Ripple. The walk is a self-guided tour of businesses that feature art exhibits of both local and national artists, according to the Broad Ripple Village Association.

The art walk will take place 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. It will feature galleries, boutiques, restaurants and more showcasing their art or live music.

This year, the Spring Art Walk is also on the same day as World Art Day which is a holiday to celebrate fine arts and promote awareness of creativity.

If you can’t make today, there will also be another art walk Saturday, October 14. To learn more about the art walk, participating businesses, or how to locate them, please click here.