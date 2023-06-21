BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – An 18-year-old man was sentenced as an adult to one year in home detention and two years on probation in a 2022 deadly shooting after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Court documents show Luke A. Robertson pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a 17-year-old who was later identified as Ayden Lentz. At the time of the shooting Robertson was 17 years old as well.

On June 25, 2022 police responded to Park Lane in Brown County after learning a 17-year-old male had died. The victim was later identified as Lentz. Dispatch told officers that another 17-year-old male was messing with a firearm and went off and killed Lentz.

Police say Robertson spoke with officers on the scene originally saying that Lentz was messing around with a firearm and a gun went off. He was shot in the head in Robertson’s bedroom. Lentz then ran to the bathroom where he collapsed and died.

Officers on scene investigated the scene and found where the victim was during the shooting and saw blood on the floor and bullet holes in the wall. They also collected the gun that was used.

Court documents say Robertson later changed his story and stated he was messing with the gun after cleaning and it went off, admitting he was holding the gun. Officers asked if Robertson’s dad knew that information and he stated he did.

Roberson went on to share that Lentz brought the gun to him and stated they were both messing around after cleaning the gun. Robertson added after putting the barrel and slide back on, he racked the gun and claimed it “just went off.” He thought the gun was empty.

Officers say they felt as though Robertson was under the influence of methamphetamine since he was “sweating profusely and his mannerisms were erratic.” After getting a search warrant officers took Robertson to a local hospital to get a blood test for narcotics, specifically meth.

A later autopsy of Lentz revealed that the wound was a “hard contact” gunshot wound meaning the gun was pressed against his face at the time of the shooting. The wound chipped his carotid artery which explained the large blood loss and he aspirated on his own blood. Prosecutors then determined Robertson’s statement was unlikely since he never mentioned putting a firearm to the victim’s face.

Officers spoke with another witness who stated Robertson and Lentz were smoking meth the night before the shooting and it was clear Robertson was high. He added Robertson pointed guns at him before but he wasn’t sure if they were real or not.

Robertson was originally charged with reckless homicide, Level 5 Felony, involuntary manslaughter, Level 5 Felony, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Level 6 Felony, pointing a firearm, Level 6 Felony and dangerous possession of a firearm, Class A Misdemeanor.

The court documents state the judge accepted Robertson’s guilty plea agreement of involuntary manslaughter, Level 5 Felony on June 16.

He was sentenced to three years in Brown County Community Corrections with one year served in home detention. He was given a credit for time spent in home detention since August 2, 2022.

As a result Robertson will serve one year in home detention and two years on probation.

Prosecutors released the following statement after the sentencing:

It is important to know, at least for me, that the State of Indiana argued for jail time. I believe and argued in Court that, despite Mr. Robertson’s clear rehabilitation, if you shoot and kill another human being, you should do jail time. It is my job to hold people responsible and accountable, and to keep our community safe. Deterrence is real. Hence, my request for jail time. Ted Adams, Brown County Prosecuting Attorney