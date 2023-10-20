BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Brown County is booming with business this month thanks to Mother Nature.

The temperature is dropping in Indiana, and that means it is time to enjoy the autumn weather.

“Fall is amazing; from the colors to the people, there is a lot of activity,” said Brown County event coordinator Christina Villani. “October is probably our busiest season.”

Villani, who works at the Brown County Visitors Bureau, said that beautiful fall colors can be found all around the town of Nashville. She also said that the area hasn’t even reached peak fall foliage.

“We expect it that within a week,” Villani said. “It has not gotten cold enough for the leaves to change as soon as it did last year.”

Tourism is how a lot of people who live in the area pay their bills.

“It’s been busy it’s been steady. Even during the week, it’s been consistent,” said Susan Wagler, the owner of Haven Lee Boutique.

Wagler said she’s ready for the big rush.

“I have many return customers who are always excited to see them return and say, hey, I bought this shirt last year,” said Wagler.

If you would like to see a list of events happening in Brown County, click here.