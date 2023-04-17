BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Two Brown Elementary special education staff members face termination and several more staff members are under investigation after a special education student was reportedly mistreated during lunch.

According to the Brownsburg Community School Corporation, the school was made aware of the incident on Wednesday evening and immediately removed the staff members from having any contact with the student.

The Brownsburg Police Department is investigating the lunchroom incident and said criminal charges made be filed against those involved in the incident.

The school corporation said the termination process had been started for the two staff members but must be officially approved at the next school board meeting.

Three additional staff members have been placed on administrative leave and are under investigation for their role in the mistreatment of the student.

The family of the student impacted has been notified, the school corporation said.

No details of the mistreatment have been released at this time but Brownsburg police said video of the incident does exist and is part of the investigation.

“As educators, protecting the safety and welfare of our students is at the core of who we are,” said BCSC Superintendent Jim Snapp. “We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges.”

Brownsburg police are still investigating the incident and could not provide additional details at this time.

“I have full faith that these allegations will be thoroughly and meticulously investigated by

our detectives, and if there is supporting evidence, criminal charges will be presented to the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office for those involved,” said BPD Chief Joseph Grimes.

Police are expected to release more information in the coming days.