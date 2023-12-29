INDIANAPOLIS — As 2023 comes to a close, FOX59/CBS4 is looking back on some of the stories that shaped Central Indiana’s news this year.

From Richard Allen developments to unprecedented winter storms, Hoosiers saw their fair share of news throughout the year. Read below to see 10 of Indianapolis’ most read stories in 2023:

Sara Seymour (left) and Debra Kanipe (right)/Hendricks County Jail

Sara Seymour, a former Life Skills teacher at Brown Elementary in Brownsburg, had her Indiana teaching license voluntarily revoked in late June.

This comes after Seymour and four other educators working at the school were criminally charged in April after police said they told a 7-year-old to eat his own vomit during a lunch period in February. The other teachers charged included:

Debra Kanipe, a Life Skills instructional aide

Julie Taylor, a Life Skills teacher

Kristen Mitchell, a Life Skills instructional aide

Meghan King, a registered behavioral technician working for Kids Count

All five educators resigned or were terminated by the school corporation in relation to the incident. Police said at the time that Seymour was the one who told the Life Skills student he would have to eat whatever he threw up and Taylor was the one who gave the child a tray to throw up on and eat off of.

According to previous reports, a law firm representing the family of the child reported that they were not notified about the incident until two months after it occurred. In May, the family filed a tort claim, seeking damages from the situation.

Each educator was charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to make a report in Hendricks County. Seymour and Kanipe were each charged with one count of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony. Next year, each of the educators is expected to appear in court for their respective jury trials and bench trials, including:

Seymour Pretrial conference on Jan. 2, 2024 Jury Trial on March 27, 2024

Kanipe Pretrial conference on Jan. 30, 2024 Jury Trial on March 27, 2024

Taylor Bench trial on Jan. 23, 2024

Mitchell Bench trial on Jan. 29, 2024

King Bench trial has been continued. There is no date set, as of late December.



In January, the city of Indianapolis turned down a request from the National Football League to host the AFC Championship.

This comes after the early January game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.

Officials with the NFL ultimately decided not to resume the game, stating at the time that playing the game would have postponed the start of the playoffs by a week and would have impacted all 14 teams involved.

The city turned down the request because of scheduling conflicts at Lucas Oil Stadium the weekend of Jan. 28. Officials said the venue was hosting a national volleyball tournament called The Central Zone Invitational. Hosted by the Capitol Sports Center, the invitational was expected to draw around 30,000 people downtown.

On Jan. 29, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship 23-20 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City, leading the Chiefs to an eventual Super Bowl victory in mid-February.

Richard Allen mugshot (L) Judge Fran Gull headshot (R)

Throughout 2023, there have been several developments in the case against Richard Allen, the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi in February 2017.

According to previous reports, documents unsealed in late June revealed for the first time how investigators believe Williams and German were killed. This comes after Allen was charged with two counts of murder concerning the deaths of the two teens.

Officials said at the time that their wounds “were caused by (a) sharp object,” and investigators believe a knife was used to kill them. According to previous reports, Allen was arrested and taken into custody for the homicides on Oct. 26, 2022.

The documents also uncovered that Allen reportedly admitted to his wife during a phone call that he was responsible for the deaths of Williams and German in April. Officials also said at the time that Allen also confessed to his mother.

Allen “has admitted that he committed the offenses that he is charged with no less than five times while talking to his wife and his mother on the public jail phones available at the Indiana Department of Corrections,” according to a state filing regarding Allen’s mental health records.

Later in 2023, Allen’s trial was delayed after multiple things occurred in the case, including an evidence leak and the removal of Allen’s court-appointed defense team. Originally, the trial had been scheduled for January 2024 but Special Judge Fran Gull pushed the trial date back to 2024.

Gull ordered the removal of Allen’s defense team after crime scene evidence was leaked online, stating at the time that the attorneys were “grossly negligent.” This portion of the case will be heard in the Indiana Supreme Court in January.

According to previous reports, justices are expected to hear arguments surrounding Allen’s request to reinstate his original defense team and remove Gull from the trial.

In December, Allen was ordered to be moved from Westville Correctional Facility to the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Sullivan County. This comes after Allen’s previous attorneys filed a motion for Allen to move, stating that Allen’s physical and mental well-being had deteriorated and that he needed to be moved for his own safety.

A photo of Amanda Webster, an Indianapolis woman currently missing in Puerto Rico (Courtesy: Jeremiah Marshall)

The body of 44-year-old Amanda Webster, an art teacher at Thompson Crossing Elementary School in Franklin Township, was found in mid-October after she was reported missing while on vacation in Puerto Rico.

On Oct. 14, Puerto Rico police announced a body was found during their search for Webster in a rocky area of a river. While they did not officially identify the body at the time, sources close to Webster’s family told FOX59/CBS4 at the time that the person found was Webster.

Webster was initially reported missing on Oct. 11 by the landlord of the guest house she was staying at near El Yunque National Park in Naguabo, police said at the time. Webster had left her belongings and a rented car on the property.

Jennifer Dawn Wilson (Madison County Jail)

Jennifer Wilson, a former director of nursing at Summit Health and Living in Summitsville, pleaded guilty in October to obtaining a controlled substance by fraud with a prior conviction. Wilson was sentenced to one year in prison and one year of home detention.

This comes after Wilson was investigated in April by the Office of the Indiana Attorney General after Wilson’s employer was made aware of a discrepancy in its narcotic count in February.

Officials said at the time that Wilson was tasked with destroying hydrocodone pills prescribed to a patient. Wilson reportedly told a co-worker that the issue “was taken care of” but the co-worker could not find the accompanying count sheet, required by state and federal guidelines.

When the co-worker searched for the sheet, they found 30 hydrocodone pills concealed in a folder in Wilson’s office. Wilson later admitted that she had stolen the medication for personal use. A subsequent audit found around 261 pills unaccounted for, including hydrocodone and Percocet.

During the investigation, Wilson said she would take pills that had been marked for “discontinuation.” Wilson was fired from SHL after an internal investigation.

At the start of 2023, a new law went into effect in the state of Indiana, determining that drivers have to use their turn signal while turning or shifting lanes, eliminating the state’s previous distance requirement.

In House Enrolled Act 11676, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, after it was signed into law on March 14, 2022, by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, it is mandated that drivers signal before safely making any lane turns or changes. No specific distance was given for what makes a safe turn or lane change.

Before this new law was put into effect, state law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet if a person is traveling more than 50 miles per hour. Officials argued that the specific distances were constantly broken and made the law hard to enforce.

Ron Sexton pictured (The Bob & Tom Show)

In mid-July, officials from The Bob & Tom Show confirmed that 52-year-old Ron Sexton, also known as “Donnie Baker” died while on tour with his stand-up comedy tour. Sexton was a radio host who was known for his comedic characters, along with his celebrity impressions.

In September, officials with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office in Ohio confirmed that Sexton died at a hotel in Harrison, Ohio on July 21 from “combined toxic effects from fentanyl and ethanol (alcohol).”

Sexton’s manner of death was reported as accidental after an investigation by Hamilton police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, according to the statement.

Sexton’s death came after he was reportedly shot at by a man while Sexton was in his vehicle in December 2022.

According to previous reports, Sexton was not hit by any of the bullets and charges were filed concerning the incident, including attempted murder. The charges were dismissed after Sexton’s death, however, because there were no other reported witnesses of the shooting.

Nijell Holmes, a former correctional officer at the Marion County Adult Detention Center, was arrested and charged in June after she was reportedly trafficking drugs into the facility.

Holmes was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, a Level 5 felony, two counts of drug dealing, a Level 6 felony, and two misdemeanor counts of drug possession. Officials said at the time that Holmes was an employee at the adult detention center for nearly two years and had no prior disciplinary history.

When Holmes arrived to work on June 7, officials said she was questioned by detectives. When Holmes was searched, she reportedly had more narcotics than investigators believed she intended to traffic.

“Our staff are rightfully held to a high standard,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said at the time. “We have a sworn obligation to keep the people in our custody safe. If you violate that oath, and disgrace your upstanding colleagues, you will find yourself on the other side of the bars.”

According to court documents, Holmes’ jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 28.

In January, Central Indiana saw a winter storm that brought up to 8” of snow for some areas, as well as the closure of hundreds of schools and businesses.

Snow began to fall throughout the region on the evening of Jan. 24 and going into Jan. 25. At the time, officials called the precipitation a “heavy snow” that caused trouble for roads, as well as clearing driveways.

During the storm, some viewers in the Trafalgar area, as well as others in Johnson and Brown Counties, reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while the snow was falling. Other reports came in from Madison County, Jay County and Blackford County.

Officials with the National Weather Service described the “thundersnow” at the time as “something unusual.” Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that thundersnow can occur when there is strong instability combined with abundant moisture above the Earth’s surface—such as a warm front.

Wagner’s Village Inn in Oldenburg

An Oldenburg restaurant was recognized in February, winning a James Beard award, one of the most prestigious awards in the United States.

Wagner’s Village Inn, located at 22171 Main Street in Oldenburg, won a 2023 Restaurant and Chef America’s Classics award for the Great Lakes region.

“The elements of the fried chicken at Wagner’s are as unpretentious as the wood-paneled dining room: chicken, salt, pepper, flour, lard,” the James Beard Foundation wrote at the time.

“There is no recipe. But, as in other southeastern Indiana kitchens, the cooks are heavy-handed with the coarse-ground pepper, adding so much that the chicken could almost be called au poivre. The gentle heat of the pepper pairs well with the farmhouse fixings that make up a family-style dinner: coleslaw, green beans, and mashed potatoes with gravy.”

The restaurant was celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in June in Chicago. Since the America’s Classics Award was introduced in 1998, more than 100 restaurants across the country have won.