BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An ordinance passed Thursday evening by the Brownsburg Town Council shifted the leadership of the town’s parks system from the Parks Board to the main town council.

The Brownsburg Town Council passed an ordinance during Thursday evening’s meeting to dismantle the parks board and shift the responsibilities of the board to the town council. Chris Worley, a member of the council who represents Ward 2, was the only councilmember to vote against this ordinance.

According to the ordinance, the council determined that it was in the best interest of the town — as well as the Brownsburg Parks Department — to restructure and reorganize the Brownsburg Park Board to give the Brownsburg Town Council the title of the Brownsburg Park Authority. This change means that all the members of the council would be a part of the town’s park authority.

The town’s park board previously consisted of six members, four of which were appointed by the Town Council, one of which was appointed by the Brownsburg Public Library and one of which was appointed by the Brownsburg Community School Corporation. The board’s mission was to “(provide) quality parks, recreation facilities and programs to enhance the quality of life for residents.”

“All other membership on the Brownsburg Park Board, other than the members of the municipal legislative body, is therefore dismissed,” the ordinance read, “and all authority of the Brownsburg Park Board shall be transferred and invested in the members as restructured by this Ordinance.”

As the park authority for Brownsburg, the ordinance states that the council could establish advisory committees surrounding the department centered around public parks, playgrounds, recreational facilities, programs and properties.

During the meeting, Brownsburg Town Council President Travis Tschaenn said that there were no changes to the ordinance from the previous reading. The ordinance is also expected to not bring any changes to the current structure of parks, which will now report through Deb Cook, the town manager for Brownsburg. Tschaenn also said that the council plans to have a section on the agenda each meeting for a status update surrounding parks.

Ben Lacey, the council member who represents Ward 1, said that this was not a decision that was taken lightly by the council. Lacey said that this decision was first on the agenda in November 2021.

“It’s not an easy decision,” he said during the meeting. “I just want everybody to understand that. There was some rationale behind it.”

Worley stressed that he was opposed to the ordinance during the meeting.

“I know that as a town council member, you can interact with the park board as much as you want to,” he said. “… A town council member can be involved with the operations of the park board as much as you want to.”

FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to members of the town council for comment on this decision. This story will be updated if they return the request for comment.