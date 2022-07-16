Three-time United States Auto Club (USAC) national champion and Brownsburg resident, Bobby East, died Wednesday in California after he was stabbed at a gas station.

Westminster PD say they responded to a call of a person stabbed that came in just after 5:51 p.m. PST Wednesday. When officers arrived, they located East on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound.

“Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma centre, where the victim succumbed to his injury,” reads a statement by Westminster PD.

Police have identified the suspect as Trent William Millsap. He is described as a white male, 6 feet 5 inches tall, bald, tattoos on his head, face, neck, chest, arms, and hands.



Photos of suspect Trent Millsap

Police believe that Millsap, still at large, is armed and dangerous.

East raced in 42 NASCAR national touring races between 2005 and 2008.

East was 37-year-old when he died.