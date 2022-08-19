HANCOCK CO., Ind. — One of the busiest intersections in Hancock County is about to shut down for the next few months.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the ramp from Interstate 70 onto Mount Comfort Road. Hancock County officials say it is the busiest interchange for commuters between manufacturing workers and shipping trucks.

The ramp needs to close for 60 days, INDOT said, so crews can add more on I-70 and keep up with increased traffic. Greg Duda with the county’s 911 service said they know that almost two months of different traffic patterns will be hard and are asking drivers to stay patient and safe on the roads.

“Just take your time, get home safely, don’t tailgate and just watch your speed,” Duda said. “Because we’ve gotta watch out for those guys out there working.”

INDOT public relations director Kyleigh Cramer said that local resident safety is the main concern.

“We need to at the end of the day make sure everyone can get home to their loved ones,” Cramer said. “That’s what this is all about.”

INDOT officials are emphasizing that nothing is happening to the Mount Comfort Road ramp, but rather that the ramp is closing so crews have room to work on the widening project.

The ramp is supposed to close down on Monday, INDOT said. Cramer said crews hope to have it back open in 60 days. Hancock County says people along Post Road will be the most affected by the detour traffic.