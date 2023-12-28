INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of the Butler University Bulldogs will soon see a familiar face again on the sidelines at athletic events: the team’s mascot, Butler Blue IV.

Nearly 3 months after suffering an ACL tear at the beginning of October, the Indianapolis-based university’s 65-pound English bulldog mascot has been cleared for full activity again.

Butler Blue IV has been sidelined since Oct. 2 after the university said he suffered a tear in his Canine Cruciate Ligament. The CCL is the dog equivalent of an anterior cruciate ligament, or as Blue put it “a doggo ACL.”

At the time, Blue’s official social media accounts said the mascot was not in a lot of pain and was scheduled for surgery.

Now, he is back.

On Thursday, @TheButlerBlue on X posted a video showing Blue’s recovery process and stating that he has been cleared for full activity. Blue’s training video can be viewed below:

“Ya boy just got cleared for full activity,” the accompanying caption read. ‘Thank you so much to my team of Doctors for getting me back stronger than ever.”

