HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A candidate for Hendricks County sheriff will stay in the race despite his recent arrest in a drunk driving case.

Danville police arrested Terry Judy on two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the early hours of Sunday, April 10.

The Danville Police Department didn’t provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding Judy’s arrest. He was booked into the Hendricks County Jail.

Judy is running for Hendricks County sheriff. In a statement released Tuesday, he said he’s staying in the race:

“After consulting with family and friends, I have decided to remain a candidate for sheriff. While I make no excuses for what happened last weekend, I am heartened and humbled by the outpouring of kindness and support from the Hendricks County community.” Terry Judy

In a previous statement, Judy apologized for his “poor judgment” and said he would consult with family, friends and supporters before making a final decision on his candidacy.

Judy retired from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department in 2021 and is not currently employed there. He served in various positions, including jail deputy, field training officer and juvenile and sex crimes investigator in his 30-plus years with the department.