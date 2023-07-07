HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Drivers along Interstate 64 in Indiana may be surprised to see billboards advertising marijuana dispensaries just across the state line in Illinois.

According to Terrabis, a dispensary in Grayville, there is no law on the books that strictly prohibits this type of advertising in Indiana as long as the marijuana products are legal in the state in which they’re being sold.

Antonio DeRose talked about the lack of legal obstacles.

“We didn’t have any legal obstacles, getting the billboard set up in Indiana. I know we are not the first dispensary to have a billboard in Indiana. Because we are the largest dispensary in southeast Illinois, we did want to market the dispensary along I-64, because it’s so heavily trafficked and we see so many visitors from out of state.”

DeRose says their advertising has been effective so far. A week ago, we reported that nearly twice as many Indiana residents were making purchases at the dispensary as Illinois residents.