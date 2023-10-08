INDIANAPOLIS – Having trouble viewing the game on your TV?

Well, this time it’s not because you’re past due on the bill. Mother Nature is actually to blame.

Viewers are most likely experiencing a rare occurrence referred to as a, “sun outage.”

A sun outage is defined as an, “interruption in satellite signals caused by interference from solar radiation,” according to telecommunications infrastructure company, MIDTEL. “The interference is caused when the sun is in direct line with a communication satellite and the sun’s radiation overwhelms the satellite signal.”

The worst part is that no person or entity has control over the outage as it is a naturally occurring phenomenon.

The sun outage is expected to occur from Oct. 4 – Oct. 14.