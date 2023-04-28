INDIANAPOLIS — Captain America visited the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Friday in honor of National Superhero Day, according to a press release from Ascension St. Vincent.

The avenger is actually the alter ego of Dr. Matthew Mitchell, a pulmonologist at Ascension St. Vincent. Dr. Mitchell says the pediatric patients at are his superheroes, because they show heroic strength in the face of tough situations.

Captain America passed out superhero bed sheets and crib sheets that were donated by the nonprofit organization Sheets From Home. The team of Child Life Specialist also handed out coloring pages and superhero masks.

The team of Child Life Specialist say events like this bring a special moment of joy to the families regardless of their situation in the hospital.

National Superhero Day, is observed April 28, and aims to celebrate both fictional and real life superhero’s.

(Photos and Video Provided By: Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital)