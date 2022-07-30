INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into an apartment building on the city’s west side Saturday afternoon.

The department posted pictures of the incident on their Twitter account just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.









“Wayne Township Fire Department, assisted by Indianapolis Fire Departments collapse rescue team responded to a car into a building in the 5700 block of Port Au Prince Drive,” reads the post.

According to WTFD, the driver of the vehicle was treated on scene and later released. No one is reported to be injured that was inside of the apartment at the time of the incident.