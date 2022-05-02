INDIANAPOLIS — Several windows are broken after two cars hit a popular breakfast spot in downtown Indianapolis Monday morning.

Police responded to Le Peep at 301 N. Illinois Street just before 6 a.m. They say two cars involved in a personal injury accident crashed into the building.

IMPD tells us one of the drivers was experiencing a “state of confusion” and was taken to the hospital with no visible injuries.

No diners were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

That LePeep location is closed on Mondays.