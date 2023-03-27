COLUMBUS, Ind. — A car crashed into a cafe on Monday morning, damaging the front door and building entrance.

Firefighters in Columbus, Indiana were called around 11 a.m. to the Central Cafe, located at 1606 Central Avenue, for a vehicle crash. According to a Facebook post from the department, crews arrived on scene and found that a passenger car had struck the building’s entrance.

CFD posted photos of the damage as well:

Firefighters at the scene said that no injuries were reported in the crash. CFD crews then assessed the scene and found that the building housing the cafe received “moderate structural damage,” according to the Facebook post.

The cause of the accident, CFD said, is being investigated by the Columbus Police Department.