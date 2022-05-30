INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a home on the northwest side overnight Monday.

According to police, around 2:05 a.m., a driver was headed south on New Augusta Road when they went through a fence and hit a house on W. 79th where the two streets intersect.

The car flipped over during the crash.

Officials say a woman inside the home received a head injury and was checked out by medics on scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the driver was speeding at the time of the crash. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor.