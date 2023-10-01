INDIANAPOLIS — A car crashed into a home on the northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers and Indianapolis Fire Department officials responded to a call at 5131 Whisenand Dr. IMPD was called to the address for a vehicle accident involving property damage, and IFD went to the address on a report of a potential building collapse.

The vehicle came to rest facing east near Whisenand Drive when it collided with the house. Police on scene did not disclose any information about the incident. It is unknown if any people were injured during the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.