Photo from scene on Feb. 28, 2022

PERRY TOWNSHIP – A car drove into a south side elementary school Monday morning, leaving three people with minor injuries.

According to Perry Township Schools, the incident happened at Douglas MacArthur Elementary School, 454 E. Stop 11 Rd., around 8:40 a.m.

Three people were injured: the driver, a teacher and a child. The district described the injuries as minor and said the individuals went to an area hospital for evaluation as a precaution. Only the teacher was in the classroom at the time of the crash.

Staff closed the building for the day so crews could assess the damage. The school building is still structurally sound and classes will resume Tuesday.

Perry Township police are investigating the incident. While the investigation is in its early stages, investigators don’t believe the driver was under the drugs or alcohol.