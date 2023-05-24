INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group said a water main break has caused a large sinkhole near the intersection of Madison and Hanna avenues on the city’s south side.

One vehicle reportedly drove into the sinkhole and had to be towed out.

Citizens Energy reported that the driver of the vehicle disregarded IMPD roadblocks and drove into a section of the road compromised by leaking water before driving into the sinkhole.

A viewer photo shows a vehicle that reportedly drove into the sinkhole at Madison and Hanna avenues.







Citizens Energy said crews will be working into the evening to make repairs and fill in the sinkhole.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible. If drivers must travel in the area of Madison and Hanna avenues, Citizens Energy reminds them to exercise caution and obey all signage or instructions from emergency personnel.