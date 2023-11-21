INDIANAPOLIS – A car ended up upside down on the interstate early Tuesday morning.

This happened on eastbound I-465 near mile marker 1.5, which is between the East Street and I-65 exits on the south side. The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a semi truck.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 2:44 a.m.

Indiana State Police confirmed one person was taken to the hospital, although their condition was unknown.

The vehicle was later loaded onto a flatbed check, and crews cleared debris from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.