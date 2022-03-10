CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel bar is one step closer to reopening after it was forced to close following numerous complaints from people who live nearby.

The GOAT tavern in Carmel closed its doors nearly a year ago after the city received complaints of noise and people urinating outside but, after some negotiations with the city, they’re one step closer to welcoming people back.

“This will be a mistake that the city and this council will come to regret,” said Alan Cohen, who lives right next to the bar.

The bar has divided people who live near the building.

“People here like to have fun too and you just can’t do what old people want,” said neighbor Fritz Grief.

The bar had to close last year because the property was zoned for residential use. The city and the owner failed to realize it — until they started getting reports of issues.

“Shame on Carmel for allowing for a certificate of occupancy but shame on the owner when you buy a piece of land you got to understand what the rules are,” said Jeff Worrell, city council vice-president.

Earlier this week, the city council approved a request to rezone the property for business use.

Worrell was one of the seven council members who voted to rezone the property with restrictions. He said the owner will have to completely cover the outdoor area and won’t be able to have outdoor speakers. They’ll also have to stop serving alcohol at 11:30 during the week and at midnight on weekends.

“There’s a large outdoor area and it was almost like a football tailgate there every night,” Worrell said. “However, it is not a west Carmel cul-de-sac so to me there has to be some give and take on both sides.”

Some members of the neighborhood feel that the concerns about the bar are overblown.

“They mention that this isn’t Broad Ripple but the thing is we’re not a morgue either,” Grief said.

Worrell said the council will have to wait and see if these two different Carmels can coexist.

“If not, then the owner will have some hard choices to make,” Worrell said.