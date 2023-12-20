CARMEL, Ind. — A biopharmaceutical company based out of Carmel announced on Wednesday it has raised around $116 million to advance two of the company’s projects.

Sudo Biosciences announced that the the $116 million will be used for two new inhibitor projects, according to a news release from the company. This money was raised by a “top-tier life science investor syndicate,” as well as existing investors.

The release said the first project is for a brain-penetrant TYK2 inhibitor that “has the potential to significantly advance the treatment of both the relapsing and progressive forms of multiple sclerosis.” This project could also impact the treatment for other neurodegenerative conditions, like Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

The second project the company raised money for is a potential first-in-class topical TYK2 inhibitor for psoriasis and other immune-mediated dermatologic diseases, the release said.

“We are thankful for the support of our premier life science investors, which will allow us to advance our two development candidates into the clinic,” Scott Byrd, the chief executive officer of Sudo Biosciences, said in the release.

“With this financing, we are well positioned to progress our pipeline of next generation TYK2 inhibitors and pursue our mission of improving care for the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, psoriasis and other severe autoimmune and neurologic conditions.”