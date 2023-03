Fire trucks block 465 where a pedestrian was reportedly struck near US 31 (INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Carmel Fire Department is responding to Interstate 465 near U.S. 31/Meridian on reports of a pedestrian struck by a truck.

Several lanes of 465 westbound are closed near U.S. 31 while police investigate the incident.

Indiana State Police confirmed the victim was transported to a local hospital but were unaware of the severity of their injuries.

INDOT expects 465 WB to have lane closures for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.